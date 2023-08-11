Manchester City win big in Premier League opening game

RU RU
In the 1st round of the English Premier League, "Manchester City" secured a decisive victory against "Burnley" away from home. The match took place at Turf Moor stadium in Burnley and ended with the guests winning 3-0.

At the start of the match, Norwegian striker Erling Haaland opened the scoring. In the 36th minute, Haaland scored his second goal, completing a brace. Spanish midfielder Rodri Hernandez sealed the victory with a goal in the 75th minute.

In the 2nd round, "Manchester City" will play against "Newcastle United" at home on August 19. On August 27, "Burnley" will face "Aston Villa" at their home stadium.

"Burnley" - "Manchester City" - 0:3 (0:2, 0:1)
Goals: 0:1 - 4 Haaland, 0:2 - 36 Haaland, 0:3 - 75 Rodri.

"Burnley": Traford, Roberts, O'Shea, Bayer (Benson, 74), Al-Dahil, Vitinho, Koleosho (Brown Larsen, 61), Cullen, Berge (Brownhill, 90), Amdouni (Zarouri, 61), Foster (Redmond, 90).

"Manchester City": Ederson, Walker (Makati, 90), Ake (Laporte, 79), Akanji, Lewis (Guardiola, 79), De Bruyne (Kovacic, 23), Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Foden, Haaland (Palmer, 80), Alvarez.

Yellow card: Guardiola (75).

Red card: Zarouri (90).

