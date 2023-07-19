RU RU
Main News Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona

Football news Today, 11:28
Manchester City is showing interest in Barcelona and Brazilian midfielder Raphinha, according to Foot Mercato.

The English club is considering the possibility of acquiring the player during the summer transfer window. Rafinha could potentially replace Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez, who is close to a move to a club in Saudi Arabia. While Barcelona may be open to selling their player due to financial difficulties, they are likely to demand a significant transfer fee.

Raphinha, 26, has been playing for Barcelona since the summer of 2022, having joined from Leeds United. The transfer fee for his move to Barcelona was 58 million euros. Last season, Raphinha made 50 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing 12 assists. He won the La Liga title and the Spanish Super Cup with the Catalan club. His contract with Barcelona is valid until the summer of 2027. Previously, he has also played for Avaí, Vitória Guimarães, Sporting, and Rennes.

Since 2021, Raphinha has been representing the Brazilian national team. He has played 16 matches for the national team in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing four assists, while also receiving two yellow cards.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
