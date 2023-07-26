Manchester City snatched victory over Bayern in the 86th minute

In a friendly match, "Manchester City" secured a victory over "Bayern Munich" with a score of 2-1. The match took place in Tokyo, Japan, at the "Japanese National Stadium."

James Makati opened the scoring in the 21st minute. Matis Tel equalized in the 81st minute. In the closing stages of the match, the winning goal was scored by Aymeric Laporte.

"Bayern" Germany - "Manchester City" England - 1:2 (0:1, 1:1)

Goals: Makati, 21 - 0:1, Tel, 81 - 1:1, Laporte, 86 - 1:2

"Bayern": Sommer (Ulreich, 46), Mazraoui (Sarr, 46), Upamecano (Stanisic, 46), Pavard (Tikivich, 46), Davies (Kretzsch, 46), Kimmich (Goretzka, 46), Laimer (Gravenberch, 46), Coman (Wanner, 46; Pavelovich, 83), Sane (Mane, 46), Musiala (Vidovic, 46; Ibragimovich, 82), Gnabry (Tel, 46).

"Manchester City": Ederson, Walker (Joao Cancelo, 46), Stones (Bob, 46), Ruben Dias (Rodri, 46), Ake (Akanji, 29), Lewis (Laporte, 46), Kovacic (Phillips, 46), Grealish (Sergio Gomez, 46), Bernardo Silva (Perone, 72), Makati (Foden, 46), Alvarez (Haaland, 46).