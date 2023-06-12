Manchester City set their top summer transfer target

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, Manchester City is interested in signing RB Leipzig and Croatian national team defender Josko Gvardiol.

The source indicates that the English club views the player as a priority target for the upcoming summer transfer window. However, acquiring Gvardiol may not be easy, as the German club values him at around 90-100 million euros.

In the current season, the 21-year-old Gvardiol has played 41 matches for RB Leipzig in all competitions and scored three goals. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.