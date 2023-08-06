RU RU
Manchester City responded to Barcelona and PSG on the request for a transfer of Bernardo Silva

Today, 06:53
"Manchester City" has turned down offers from "Barcelona" and "Paris Saint-Germain" for the transfer of Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the English club has no intention of parting ways with the player under any circumstances. Moreover, the "Citizens" are planning to sign a new contract with the Portuguese player on improved financial terms in the near future.

Earlier, it was reported that Silva himself wanted to change clubs during the current summer transfer window.

Bernardo Silva, 28, has been playing for "Manchester City" since the summer of 2017 when he transferred from "Monaco." The transfer fee was €50 million. He has played a total of 306 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 55 goals and providing 59 assists. His current contract with the club runs until the summer of 2025.

Silva has been representing the Portuguese national team since 2015. He has played 82 matches for the national team, scoring 11 goals, providing 25 assists, and receiving five yellow cards.

