Manchester City respond to Barcelona's loan request for Bernardo Silva

Manchester City has rejected Barcelona's request to loan Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva, according to Marca.

According to the source, the English club is willing to sell the player for 80 million euros. This amount is too high for Barcelona, which is experiencing serious financial difficulties. Additionally, Barcelona cannot afford to pay Silva his current salary, which is around 10 million euros per year.

Earlier reports also linked the 28-year-old Silva with interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Silva has been playing for Manchester City since the summer of 2017. He joined the English club from Monaco for a transfer fee of 50 million euros. He has made a total of 306 appearances for the Citizens in all competitions, scoring 55 goals and providing 59 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Silva has represented the Portuguese national team since 2015. He has played 82 matches for Portugal, scoring 11 goals and providing 25 assists. He has also received five yellow cards.