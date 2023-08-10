RU RU
Manchester City offer €81m for Brazilian attacking midfielder

Football news Today, 02:10
Photo: Lukas Paqueta's Instagram/Author Unknown

"Manchester City" wants to buy the attacking midfielder of London's "West Ham United" and the Brazilian national team, Lucas Paquetá, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano's Twitter.

According to the source, "City" has offered 81 million euros for the player. However, this amount didn't satisfy the management of the London club, which wants to receive 99 million euros for the player. Most likely, "Manchester City" will make a new offer. The Brazilian player himself is ready to join the Manchester club.

Paquetá, who is 25 years old, has been playing for "West Ham United" since the summer of 2022. He transferred to the English club from French side "Lyon". The transfer fee amounted to 42.95 million euros. He has played a total of 41 matches for the London club in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing seven assists. With "West Ham," Paquetá became the winner of the Conference League in the 2022/2023 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027 with the possibility of extending it for another year.

Paquetá has been representing the Brazilian national team since 2018. He has played 42 matches for the Brazilian national team, scoring nine goals and providing four assists, as well as receiving five yellow cards.

