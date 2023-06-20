Manchester City offer €30m for Chelsea midfielder
Football news Today, 13:30
Photo: Instagram Mateo Kovacic / Author unknown
"Manchester City" has initiated negotiations for the transfer of midfielder Mateo Kovacic from "Chelsea" and the Croatian national team, according to The Athletic.
According to the source, the "Cityzens" have offered €30 million for the player. It is expected that the clubs will reach an agreement soon. "Chelsea" is keen to sell the player as he has refused to extend his contract, which expires in the summer of 2024.
In the current season, the 29-year-old Kovacic has played 37 matches in all competitions for "Chelsea," scoring two goals and providing two assists.
