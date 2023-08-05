Manchester City have bought the Croatian defender. The transfer became a record in history

The press service of Manchester City officially announced the transfer of defender Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig and the Croatian national team. The English club paid 90 million euros for the player, with the possibility of an additional 10 million euros in bonuses. The Croat signed a contract with the new club, which will be valid until the summer of 2028.

This transfer became the most expensive in history among defenders. Previously, the most expensive defender was Harry Maguire, who moved from Leicester to Manchester United for 87 million euros in 2019.

Josko Gvardiol has been playing for RB Leipzig since 2021 after transferring from Dinamo Zagreb. He has played 87 matches for the German club in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing three assists. As part of Leipzig, Gvardiol won the German Cup twice in the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 seasons. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

Gvardiol has been playing for the Croatian national team since 2021 and has played 21 matches, scored two goals, and received one yellow card.