RU RU
Main News Manchester City have bought the Croatian defender. The transfer became a record in history

Manchester City have bought the Croatian defender. The transfer became a record in history

Football news Today, 06:45
Manchester City have bought the Croatian defender. The transfer became a record in history Photo: Manchester City website / Unknown

The press service of Manchester City officially announced the transfer of defender Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig and the Croatian national team. The English club paid 90 million euros for the player, with the possibility of an additional 10 million euros in bonuses. The Croat signed a contract with the new club, which will be valid until the summer of 2028.

This transfer became the most expensive in history among defenders. Previously, the most expensive defender was Harry Maguire, who moved from Leicester to Manchester United for 87 million euros in 2019.

Josko Gvardiol has been playing for RB Leipzig since 2021 after transferring from Dinamo Zagreb. He has played 87 matches for the German club in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing three assists. As part of Leipzig, Gvardiol won the German Cup twice in the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 seasons. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

Gvardiol has been playing for the Croatian national team since 2021 and has played 21 matches, scored two goals, and received one yellow card.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Manchester City RB Leipzig Premier League England Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
"Dynamo" Kyiv won a bright victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine Football news Yesterday, 14:56 "Dynamo" Kyiv won a bright victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine
Chelsea sign France defender Football news Yesterday, 05:44 Chelsea sign France defender
Dynamo Kyiv recognized the opponent in the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification Football news 03 aug 2023, 16:43 Dynamo Kyiv recognized the opponent in the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification
Cristiano Ronaldo's goal sends Al Nasr into the Arab Champions Cup playoffs Football news 03 aug 2023, 13:15 Cristiano Ronaldo's goal sends Al Nasr into the Arab Champions Cup playoffs
Gianluigi Buffon announces his retirement from football Football news 02 aug 2023, 12:48 Gianluigi Buffon announces his retirement from football
Shakhtar missed the victory in the away match of the championship of Ukraine Football news 02 aug 2023, 12:31 Shakhtar missed the victory in the away match of the championship of Ukraine
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:15 Shakhtar responded to Benfica's offer to sell goalkeeper Trubin Football news Today, 06:56 Tottenham president reacts to Bayern's ultimatum over Harry Kane transfer Football news Today, 06:49 Chelsea announce signing of Spain defender Football news Today, 06:45 Manchester City have bought the Croatian defender. The transfer became a record in history Football news Today, 06:00 Zinchenko responded to criticism in his address Football news Today, 05:00 Diego Costa spoke about the main mistakes in his career Football news Today, 04:00 Lewandowski spoke about the possible retirement Football news Today, 03:00 Ukrainian Malinovsky may leave Marseille Football news Yesterday, 16:30 Ronaldo's club received a very serious punishment from FIFA Football news Yesterday, 15:04 Obolon Kyiv - Dynamo Kyiv - 2:4 (video review)
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Blackburn vs West Brom 5 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Bristol City vs Preston North End 5 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Genk vs Eupen 5 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Watford vs QPR 5 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Middlesbrough vs Millwall 5 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Norwich vs Hull City 5 August 2023 Football Today Stoke City vs Rotherham predictions and betting tips on August 5, 2023 Football Today Norwich vs Hull City predictions and betting tips on August 5, 2023 Football Today Watford vs Queens Park Rangers predictions and betting tips on August 5, 2023 Football Today Swansea vs Birmingham predictions and betting tips on August 5, 2023