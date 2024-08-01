Manchester City has been under the scrutiny of the relevant authorities lately, who have been penalising the Citizens time and again.

According to Manchester Evening News journalist Joe Bray, the reigning English champions have pleaded guilty to 22 instances of match-fixing in the last two seasons. The club struck a sanctions deal with the Premier League and were penalised £2.09 million because of it.

But now Manchester City are under investigation in far more serious cases. The Citizens are under suspicion of 115 financial fair-play offences between 2009 and 2018.

If proven guilty, the Manchester club could face penalties ranging from fines and shackles removal to exclusion from the Premier League. It is not yet known when the first hearing in the case will take place.