Manchester City defeated by Spanish top club

Мanchester City suffered a defeat in a friendly match against Atletico Madrid with a score of 1-2. The match took place in Seoul, South Korea, at the Seoul Stadium.

In the middle of the second half, Memphis Depay opened the scoring for Manchester City. A few minutes later, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco increased the lead for the Spanish club. Towards the end of the match, Ruben Dias narrowed the gap in the score.

Manchester City (England) - Atletico Madrid (Spain) - 1:2 (0:0, 1:2)

Goals: Depay, 66 - 0:1, Carrasco, 74 - 0:2, Ruben Dias, 85 - 1:2

Manchester City lineup: Ederson (Ortega, 46), Walker (Joao Cancelo, 55), Stones (Akanji, 55), Ruben Dias, Laporte (Sergio Gomez, 55), Grealish (Lewis, 55), Bernardo Silva (Kovacic, 55), Rodri (Phillips, 55), Foden (Bobb, 55), Holland (Macati, 55), Alvarez.

Atletico Madrid lineup: Oblak (Grbic, 46), Azpilicueta (Riquelme, 61), Hermoso (Kostis, 61), Seung Ju, Vitzel (Mourinho, 61), Koke (Barrios, 61), De Paul (Llorente, 61), Lemar (Saul, 61), Lino (Carrasco, 61), Griezmann (Depay, 61), Morata (Correa, 61).

As a reminder, in the previous season, Manchester City became the champion of England, won the FA Cup, and also emerged as the winner of the UEFA Champions League.