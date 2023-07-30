RU RU
Main News Manchester City defeated by Spanish top club

Manchester City defeated by Spanish top club

Football news Today, 09:41
Manchester City defeated by Spanish top club Photo: Manchester City Instagram / Unknown

Мanchester City suffered a defeat in a friendly match against Atletico Madrid with a score of 1-2. The match took place in Seoul, South Korea, at the Seoul Stadium.

In the middle of the second half, Memphis Depay opened the scoring for Manchester City. A few minutes later, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco increased the lead for the Spanish club. Towards the end of the match, Ruben Dias narrowed the gap in the score.

Manchester City (England) - Atletico Madrid (Spain) - 1:2 (0:0, 1:2)
Goals: Depay, 66 - 0:1, Carrasco, 74 - 0:2, Ruben Dias, 85 - 1:2

Manchester City lineup: Ederson (Ortega, 46), Walker (Joao Cancelo, 55), Stones (Akanji, 55), Ruben Dias, Laporte (Sergio Gomez, 55), Grealish (Lewis, 55), Bernardo Silva (Kovacic, 55), Rodri (Phillips, 55), Foden (Bobb, 55), Holland (Macati, 55), Alvarez.

Atletico Madrid lineup: Oblak (Grbic, 46), Azpilicueta (Riquelme, 61), Hermoso (Kostis, 61), Seung Ju, Vitzel (Mourinho, 61), Koke (Barrios, 61), De Paul (Llorente, 61), Lemar (Saul, 61), Lino (Carrasco, 61), Griezmann (Depay, 61), Morata (Correa, 61).

As a reminder, in the previous season, Manchester City became the champion of England, won the FA Cup, and also emerged as the winner of the UEFA Champions League.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Atletico Madrid Premier League England LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Barcelona destroy Real Madrid in a friendly match Football news Today, 06:24 Barcelona destroy Real Madrid in a friendly match
Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad Football news 27 july 2023, 17:07 Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad
AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker Football news 27 july 2023, 12:10 AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker
Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia Football news 26 july 2023, 16:20 Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia
Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia Football news 25 july 2023, 17:15 Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia
"Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition Football news 24 july 2023, 13:45 "Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:55 Liverpool make surprise offer for Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 10:35 Al Hilal offer €45m for Sevilla star Football news Today, 10:20 Inter close to buying Serbian talent for €15m Football news Today, 10:00 "Chernomorets" won a landslide victory in the 1st round of the championship of Ukraine Football news Today, 09:55 Shakhtar lose their main defender for a long time Football news Today, 09:42 Lionel Messi showed a personalized burger (photo) Football news Today, 09:41 Manchester City defeated by Spanish top club Football news Today, 09:31 PSG announce signing of Barcelona goalkeeper Football news Today, 09:30 Barcelona lost two key players after the match against Real Madrid Football news Today, 09:14 Ukrainian Trubin agreed to move to Inter
Sport Predictions
Football Today Brugge vs Mechelen predictions and betting tips on July 30, 2023 Football Today St. Truiden v Standard Liege predictions and betting tips on July 30, 2023 Football 31 july 2023 Aarhus vs Nordsjaelland predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023 Football 31 july 2023 Malmo FF vs Varnamo predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023 Football 31 july 2023 Sirius vs AIK: predictions and betting tips on the Allsvenskan match on July 31, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 Panathinaikos vs Dnipro-1 predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 Olimpia Ljubljana vs Ludogorets predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 BATE vs Aris Limassol: predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Goias vs Gremio predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023