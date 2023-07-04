Manchester City are ready to pay a huge amount for the defender of the Croatian national team

EN RU
Photo: Instagram Josko Gvardiol / Author unknown

Manchester City are interested in RB Leipzig and Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, according to a tweet from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

According to the source, the English club intends to acquire the 21-year-old footballer in the summer transfer window and is currently preparing a huge offer for his transfer. Previously, the “citizens” offered 75 million euros plus bonuses for the Croatian, but this offer did not suit the German club, which wants to receive at least 100 million euros for the player.

Gvardiol moved to RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021 from Dinamo Zagreb. The transfer amount was 18.8 million euros. Last season he made 41 appearances for the German club in all competitions and scored three goals. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2027. Guardiol made 21 appearances for Croatia and scored two goals.

Recall that Manchester City last season became the champion of England, became the owner of the FA Cup, and also won the Champions League. RB Leipzig finished third in the Bundesliga and qualified for the Champions League.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
