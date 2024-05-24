Manchester City are ready to let Ederson go and have already found a replacement for him

There are many indications that Manchester City will be tempted by Saudi clubs to sell their goalkeeper Ederson for a decent sum in the summer, but in that case the Citizens will need to find a replacement for the Brazilian. And there is one.

According to Football Insider, if Ederson is sold, Manchester City are ready to make the Brazilian Stefan Ortega their number 1 understudy, as the German has proven himself during Ederson's absence.

It is the permanent place in the main squad, as we reported earlier, is Ortega's condition when extending his contract with the reigning English champions. At the same time, Ederson could bring Manchester City money for the squad renewal planned by manager Pep Guardiola in the summer.

It is believed that the Spaniard intends to inject fresh blood into his squad in order to continue his hegemony in England and successfully compete in the Champions League.