Ederson's understudy has set two conditions for Manchester City when extending his contract

The situation at the goalkeeper position of Manchester City is starting to heat up. The main player Ederson intends to leave the team and not everything is clear with his understudy.

"Citizens" entered into negotiations on a new contract with the second goalkeeper Stefan Ortega and the 31-year-old German himself is not reluctant to stay in the team, but Florian Plettenberg revealed two "buts". Firstly, the player and the club cannot reach an agreement on aspects of the agreement, especially the financial ones.

Secondly, Ortega wants to be the main goalkeeper of the team, and it doesn't matter if it's Manchester City or any other team. And if an agreement to extend the contract, which is currently valid until 2026, will not be reached in the next few weeks, the German will leave the Etihad this summer.

We will remind, earlier it was reported that Ederson is mulling over leaving Manchester City in the summer transfer window, and Saudi clubs are waiting for him.