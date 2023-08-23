Manchester City announce contract extension for star midfielder

The press service of "Manchester City" has announced on their official website about the contract extension with Portuguese national team midfielder Bernardo Silva.

The new agreement between the player and the English club will be valid until the summer of 2026. Earlier, it was reported that both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain were interested in acquiring the Portuguese player, but in the end, he will continue his career as part of the "Citizens."

The 29-year-old Bernardo Silva has been playing for "Manchester City" since the summer of 2017. He joined the English club from "Monaco" for a transfer fee of 50 million euros. He has played a total of 308 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 55 goals and providing 59 assists. With "Manchester City," Silva has won the Premier League title five times in the seasons 2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22, 2022/23. He also won the FA Cup twice in the seasons 2018/19, 2022/23, and the EFL Cup four times in the seasons 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2020/21. Additionally, he won the UEFA Super Cup twice in 2018 and 2019, became the champion of the UEFA Champions League in the 2022/2023 season, and won the UEFA Super Cup again in 2023.

Silva has been playing for the Portuguese national team since 2015. He has played a total of 82 matches for the Portuguese national team, scored 11 goals, and provided 25 assists. With the national team, he won the UEFA Nations League in the 2018/19 season.