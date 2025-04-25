Man United footballer Manuel Ugarte dating Mbappe's ex-girlfriend?

Manchester United star Manuel Ugarte appears to be dating Georgia May Heath – fans spotted a video on her Instagram page showing her in interiors resembling the Uruguayan's home.

In the video, the girl is seen in a nightgown, further suggesting she is in a relationship with Ugarte. It should be noted that Scoopish reports Ugarte and May Heath want to keep their romance under wraps for now.

It is suggested that she was previously in a relationship with another star footballer, Kylian Mbappe. Reports indicate that she was seen dining with Mbappe in Greece in 2021 and also went on a holiday with him to Marrakech, Morocco, in January 2024.

Additionally, Georgia is quite popular on social media, boasting 225,000 followers on Instagram.

It should be noted that Ugarte and Mbappe were teammates last season, both playing for French club PSG. The Uruguayan moved to England in August last year.

Manuel Ugarte has played 39 matches for Manchester United this season, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists.