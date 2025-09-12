Mamelodi Sundowns vs Megasi: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 14, 2025

Mamelodi Sundowns and Megasi will face off in the postponed 16th round of the Betway Championship. Here’s the information on where and when to watch the match.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Megasi: What you need to know about the match

Mamelodi have shown a solid, though not flawless, start to the new South African league season. In the opening round, the team dropped points against Chippa United, then secured a win over AmaZulu, defeated Megasi, drew with Kaizer Chiefs, and beat Stellenbosch. Currently, Sundowns sit third in the table with 11 points from five matches, trailing the top two teams by two points.

Megasi, on the other hand, have yet to claim a victory this Betway Championship season. They began with two draws against Polokwane City and Stellenbosch, followed by two losses to Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows, and ended the international break with another draw, this time against AmaZulu. They have just three points from five matches, with a goal difference of 3:6.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Megasi: When and where is the match?

The 16-round Betway Championship match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Megasi will take place on Sunday, September 14, at 15:00.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 05:00

New York 08:00

Panama 08:00

Toronto 08:00

Port of Spain 09:00

London 14:00

Yaoundé 18:00

Abuja 18:00

Cape Town 16:00

New Delhi 18:30

Sydney 23:00

Kiribati 01:00

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Megasi: Where to watch the match online?

The match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Megasi can be watched on DStv and SuperSport, allowing fans to follow all the action live on this platform.