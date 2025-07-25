Mamelodi Sundowns player Rushine De Reuck transfers to Tanzanian club Simba!

The player spent four years at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Details: Today, iDiskyTimes reported that 29-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns center-back Rushine De Reuck has completed a move to Tanzanian club Simba.

De Reuck spent the second half of last season on loan at Maccabi Petah Tikva, where he featured in four matches, and now embarks on a fresh chapter after four years with the Sundowns.

The source claims that the South African defender has signed a one-year contract with Simba, with an option to extend.

According to Transfermarkt, De Reuck's market value is estimated at €650,000.

