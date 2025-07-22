New face spotted at Mamelodi Sundowns training. Who is it?

Mamelodi Sundowns have returned from their break and kicked off preseason preparations for the new campaign. And during training, a new face was spotted.

Details: According to FAR Post, the fresh face at the opening session was Gomolemo Kekana. The midfielder was a standout performer for the club’s DStv Diski Challenge side. He also played a pivotal role for South Africa’s U-20 national team that won the Africa Cup of Nations.

On another note, one of Mamelodi Sundowns’ players is on the verge of leaving — the club has agreed on a loan deal with a European side, and forward Kobamelo Kodisang is expected to depart soon.

Reminder: Key dates, including the Soweto Derby, national cup finals, and the season’s end, have been confirmed in the newly released PSL 2025/26 schedule. Here’s a quick look at the major events and milestones in South African football.