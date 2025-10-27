Mamelodi Sundowns coach says next week's Caf Champions League draw will not be an easy one for them

Miguel Cardoso is expecting a difficult one for his side

Miguel Cardoso expects a not so favourable Caf Champions League draw for his Mamelodi Sundowns side next Monday.

Cardoso’s Brazilians made it to the Group Stages after thumping Nigeria’s Remo Stars 7-1 on aggregate to see themselves in Africa’s premier competition draw.

“What I expect is a draw that can be tricky and very difficult,” Cardoso said yesterday after the game at Loftus Versveld in a 2-0 win. Peter Shalulile and Nuno Santos scored for the home side in this second leg tie having won 5-1 in Nigeria a week ago.

“There will be teams in pot three and four that have quite powerful football. But even if they will not be in our group, there are teams that don't have such names but can be tricky to play against, especially when we go away from home. We need to take the competition as serious as it is."