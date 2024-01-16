Mali confidently defeated South Africa in the AFCON match

The national teams of Mali and South Africa clashed in the opening match of Group E in the Africa Cup of Nations.

In the first half, the contest on the field was evenly matched. Midway through the half, the South African team had an excellent opportunity to take the lead, earning the right to take a penalty. However, Al-Ahli forward Percy Tau strike went above the goal from the 11-meter mark.

The second half of the game unfolded quite contrary to the plans of the nominal guests. Mali netted two goals within six minutes. Initially, it was disheartening for South Africa's goalkeeper Hamari Traore. The Real Sociedad defender skillfully played on the rebound after a free-kick. The lead of his team was doubled by the forward of Auxerre, Lassine Sinayoko. The South African team failed to respond with even a consolation goal.

In the other match of the first round in Group E, Namibia surprisingly defeated the Tunisian national team (1:0).

On January 20, Mali will face Tunisia, and the South African team will encounter Namibia on January 21.

⌚ FULL-TIME!



A strong second half display from The Eagles earns them all 3 points. 🇲🇱#MLIRSA | #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 pic.twitter.com/2yTFjkCEeE — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 16, 2024

AFCON

1st Round. Group E

Mali - South Africa - 2:0

Goals: Hamari Traore, 60, Sinayoko, 66