Majoro on why he likes Orlando Pirates youngster

Lehlohonolo Majoro is a fan of Orlando Pirates striker Boitumelo Radiopane

Orlando Pirates striker Boitumelo Radiopane has caught Lehlohonolo Majoro's eye.

Majoro, who scored 13 goals in 60 games for the Buccaneers, has explained why the 23-year-old Radiopane is a key player at the Orlando Stadium despite his lack of goals and minutes.

“I like Radiopane; he’s a youngster, he’s explosive, and he helps the team in terms of putting pressure when they lose the ball upfront and making those runs,” Majoro told FARPost.

Also read: Monnapule Saleng's agent breaks the silence on the player's troubles at the club

“Yes, he’s still young and growing. I know, as a striker, the longer it takes for you to score a goal, the more pressure you have," Mojoro added.

Meanwhile, Radiopane could make an appearance when Orlando Pirates welcome Siwelele FC in the Carling Knockout at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday at 15:00.