Major scandal in the Premier League! Nottingham Forest accused of violating players' rights

Morgan Gibbs-White has become the victim of an infringement of his own rights.

Details: According to GOAL, Nottingham Forest is preparing to file a lawsuit against Tottenham and their own player, Morgan Gibbs-White, over the latter's move to the Spurs.

It is reported that Tottenham activated the release clause specified in the player's contract. All parties, including Nottingham's management, signed the agreement, but at the last moment the club refused to let the footballer go, despite the signed deal.

This situation has caused a serious stir in the English football community, with Nottingham itself now accused of violating the rights of its own player.

Former Tottenham player Jamie O'Hara commented on the situation:

Gibbs-White should turn to the players' union, take Nottingham to court, and refuse to train. This is a disgrace. They all signed a contract with a clearly stated release clause. And now, when the player has become the best, the club just doesn't want to let him go. It's disgusting, said Jamie.

Brentford president Evangelos Marinakis also came under fire, as he personally signed the document but later refused to honor his commitments, arguing that the player's clause had not been activated because it was strictly confidential and Tottenham was unaware of the amount involved.

“What do you mean 'confidential clause'? It's a provision in the player's contract. He has the right to know about it and to talk about it.” – O'Hara added.

