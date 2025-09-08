RU RU ES ES FR FR
Major blow for the Basques: Nature of Nico Williams' injury revealed

It looks like Athletic Bilbao will be forced to play without their star.
Football news Today, 14:17
Nico Williams as part of the Spanish national team Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

The player sustained an injury during Spain's international match.

Details: According to the reputable outlet Marca, 23-year-old Athletic Bilbao left winger Nico Williams will be sidelined for at least six weeks after picking up an injury in the match against Turkey.

Reports indicate that Nico suffered a moderate strain to his left adductor muscle. Medical staff estimate the 23-year-old Spaniard will need a minimum of six weeks to recover.

As a result, Nico is certain to miss the upcoming fixtures against Alavés, Arsenal in the Champions League, and Valencia.

Williams already missed the closing matches of last season due to a groin injury, which kept him out of five games. Now, history could well repeat itself.

