Athletic issues statement on collapsed Laporte transfer: "External factors beyond control"

Football news Today, 15:34
Athletic has revealed the details behind the unsuccessful registration of defender Aymeric Laporte.

Details: According to the club, FIFA rejected the Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) request for an exceptional transfer certificate. The deal between Athletic, Al-Nassr, and the centre-back was reached on September 1, the final day of the transfer window.

The Bilbao club uploaded the documents into the FIFA TMS system, but was unable to provide the full package "due to external factors beyond its control."

The RFEF tried to resolve the issue by requesting an international transfer certificate from the Saudi Football Federation to register Laporte in La Liga. However, on Wednesday, September 3, FIFA notified Athletic that the document would not be granted.

Despite this setback, Athletic continues to search for a solution to satisfy all parties involved.

Reminder: Earlier, the club’s management stated that they would go to the very end, even prepared to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

