First in 10 years! Merino nets a hat-trick against Turkey

Arsenal midfielder matches a unique milestone

The Spanish national team traveled to Konya for their second round World Cup qualifier. Under De la Fuente’s guidance, La Roja left no stone unturned, obliterating Turkey with a humiliating 6-0 victory.

The opening half was marred for the Red Fury by an injury to Nico Williams, but Pedri’s goal and a Merino brace settled the contest early. After the break, Ferran Torres found the net, Pedri completed his double, and Merino capped off his night with a stunning hat-trick.

Remarkably, the Arsenal midfielder has already scored six goals in six appearances for Spain in 2025. He also became just the second midfielder in Spanish history to net three times in a single match—the first being Isco against Argentina in 2018.

As a reminder, after two matches Spain tops their group standings. The reigning European champions will play their next fixture on October 11 against Georgia.