Magnificent Fernandes. Player ratings for the match Man City - Man United 1:2
Football news Today, 13:04Alex Olise Dailysports's expert
Photo: x.com/EmiratesFACup
Manchester United won their 13th FA Cup in their history. In the final match, Eric ten Hag's team defeated Manchester City, being clear underdogs.
The goals from Garnacho and Mainoo brought the trophy to the Red Devils. Manchester City scored one goal through Jeremy Doku, but they couldn't push the game into overtime.
All three goalscorers received good ratings from statistical portals, but the analysts named Bruno Fernandes the best player of the match. The lowest ratings were given to Aké, Kovačić, and Gvardiol. It's also worth noting the solid performance by Manchester United's goalkeeper, André Onana.
- Whoscored
- Sofascore
Related teams and leagues
Latest News
Sport Predictions
