Manchester United and Manchester City fans clashed before the FA Cup final

Manchester United and Manchester City fans brawled in the street before the FA Cup final. Rival supporters clashed on a street in Harrow, with one shirtless fan seen lying in the middle of the road after the mass fight.

A video posted on X shows two groups of people colliding near a bus stop on Station Road in Harrow ahead of the match at Wembley. One shirtless fan was seen lying on the ground as more men joined the fight.

Manchester United vs Manchester City fans in Harrow, NW London today pic.twitter.com/o8d1PM7oAK — UB1UB2 West London (Southall) (@UB1UB2) May 25, 2024

During the mass brawl, which occurred a few hours before the highly anticipated final, punches and kicks were thrown, and bottles were hurled.

In the background, shouts of "United, United" could be heard during the fight, which continued right on the road as frightened bystanders looked on.