FA Cup Final Manchester City – Manchester United Predicted line-ups and latest news

Football news Yesterday, 14:21
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
On May 25, the last big match in English football will take place - the winner of the FA Cup and the second participant of the local Super Cup will be determined - Manchester City and Manchester United will play in the 143rd final of this tournament.

The teams approach the match with slightly different moods. City became Premier League champions for the fourth time in a row, while United finished in eighth place for the first time in the Premier League era, and winning the Cup is the only hope for Erik ten Hag's team to play in the European Cup next season.

The not so pleasant mood is fuelled by reports from the Red Devils, which say that the Dutch specialist is likely to resign even if they win the trophy.

It is noteworthy that the teams met each other in last year's match at Wembley and then thanks to Ilkay Gundogan's double and two assists from Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City won 2-1.

From the personnel news of both teams we can mention the loss of Harry Maguire to Manchester United who is injured, also still recovering Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, so ten Hag will have to choose a line-up without nominal left-backs:

"Harry Maguire is unavailable, but the other players you mentioned [Lindelof, Mount and Martial] I think will be able to play. We will have a final training session, and then we will make final decisions. But from what I see now, everything looks good," ten Hag was quoted as saying by the club's press office.

At City, the main player on whom Pep Guardiola will not be able to count is Ederson, who has injured his eye socket, so the place in goal for the Citizens, as in the last final, will be taken by Stefan Ortega.

Based on the coaches' statements and previous matches, the Dailysports team has prepared predicted line-ups for this match for you

Manchester City predicted line-up

Ortega - Walker, Akanji, Dias, Guardiola - Kovacic, Rodri - Foden, De Bruyne, Silva - Haaland.

Manchester United predicted line-up

Onana - Dalot, Martinez, Varane, Wan-Bissaka - Mainoo, Casemiro - Garnacho, Fernandes, Diallo - Hojlund.

The starting whistle at London's Wembley, which will signal the start of the 143rd FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United, will sound at 16:00 CET.

