Dailysports News Football news Magesi vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 20, 2025

Magesi vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 20, 2025

Football news Today, 12:27
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Magesi vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 20, 2025 Photo: https://x.com/Masandawana

In the third round of the Betway Championship, Magesi will host Mamelodi Sundowns. Here’s all you need to know about where and when to watch the match.

Magesi vs Mamelodi Sundowns: what you need to know about the match

Magesi opened the new league campaign with two consecutive draws. In the first round, they shared the points with Polokwane City, and in the second, they again settled for a 1–1 draw at home against Stellenbosch. Looking back at last season, Magesi finished 13th in the standings, collecting 31 points from 28 matches.

Mamelodi Sundowns have played more competitive fixtures in the new season. Their Betway Championship opener against Chippa United ended in a 1–1 draw. They followed that up with a 2–0 home victory over AmaZulu. In addition, Sundowns thrashed Richards Bay 4–0 in the MTN8 quarterfinals and drew 1–1 with Orlando Pirates in the first leg of the semifinal.

Magesi vs Mamelodi Sundowns: when and where will the match take place?

The third-round Betway Championship clash between Magesi and Mamelodi Sundowns will take place on Wednesday, August 20, with kickoff at 19:30 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 10:00

  • New York 13:00

  • Panama 13:00

  • Toronto 13:00

  • Port of Spain 14:00

  • London 18:00

  • Yaoundé 19:00

  • Abuja 19:00

  • Cape Town 0:00

  • New Delhi 22:30

  • Sydney 03:00

  • Kiribati 05:00

Magesi vs Mamelodi Sundowns: where to watch the match online?

The first-round clash between Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune will be broadcast live on SuperSportTV.

