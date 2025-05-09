Madness. PSG fans steal Bayern defender Boey's cap after Arsenal match

Bayern defender Sacha Boey found himself in a tricky situation on the streets of Paris, where PSG fans, celebrating their team’s Champions League final qualification, stole his… cap!

The Munich club’s player decided to visit the Parc des Princes for the second leg of the Champions League semi-final between PSG and London’s Arsenal. As he was leaving the stadium by car, he got caught up in a crowd of French club supporters and became stuck in the throng.

Sacha Boey has had his cap stolen in the crowded streets of Paris as PSG fans celebrate reaching the final



pic.twitter.com/IeAp4QQ7TX — Bayern & Die Mannschaft (@iMiaSanMia_en) May 8, 2025

One of the fans took advantage of Boey’s convertible roof being down and snatched the footballer’s cap right off his head, disappearing into the masses. The incident left Boey furious, but he was unable to track down the thief.

It’s worth noting that Sacha Boey has been a Bayern Munich player since January 2024, having joined from Turkish side Galatasaray in a €30 million transfer. This season, he’s made 16 appearances across all competitions for the Bavarians, providing two assists.

The defender is a product of French club Rennes, though he is best known in Ligue 1 for his loan spell at Dijon.