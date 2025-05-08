Manuel Neuer's wife decides to pause her sports career to spend more time with their son

Bayern Munich star Manuel Neuer has been married to 24-year-old professional handball player Anika Bissel since November 2023, and together they are raising a son. It is precisely because of their child that Anika has decided to put her sports career on hold—according to The Sun, she stated her desire to devote more time to their son.

It's worth noting that their son, Luca, was born last year, after the couple secretly tied the knot in November 2023.

Manuel Neuer has recently married his girlfriend Anika Bissel. The wedding took place in the closest circle [@BILD] pic.twitter.com/4Ig7weVyPz — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 14, 2023

"The decision was very difficult for me. I really like the team and I really enjoy playing with the girls. I don't see the break as the end of my handball career; I just want to have more time for my son. I will miss the girls and handball very much, so I want to particularly enjoy the final games and finish our great season in the best possible way," Bissel said.

Anika plays for ESV 1927 Regensburg, a club competing in the German second division.

Additionally, 39-year-old Manuel Neuer has extended his contract with Bayern until the summer of 2026. The German goalkeeper is currently sidelined due to a shin injury, which he sustained in an unusual way—while celebrating a goal.