Lying in the bath. Tyson Fury impresses with his Elton John cover
Boxing legend Tyson Fury continues to showcase his talents outside the ring. This time, the former champion demonstrated his musical skills by posting a video of himself singing on his Instagram page.
Fury shared a short clip in which, lying in the bath, he performs Elton John’s iconic song “Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word.” He captioned the post: “bath 🛁 night & a song from the ❤️ #Justsing #bathnight 😉💙❤️😍🙏.”
Let us remind you that Tyson Fury announced his retirement from boxing earlier this year, following his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch that took place in December 2024.
Although there have been plenty of rumors about the Gypsy King making a swift return to the ring — either for another showdown with Oleksandr Usyk or a blockbuster bout against Anthony Joshua — Fury remains out of action for now.
It’s worth noting that the 37-year-old Tyson Fury is a former world champion under the WBC (2020–2024), IBF (2015), WBA (Super) (2015–2016), WBO (2015–2016), and IBO (2015–2016) banners.