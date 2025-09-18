Phil Foden pays tribute to late boxer Ricky Hatton with flowers

Visited the family home

Manchester City star Phil Foden honored boxing legend Ricky Hatton, who passed away recently at just 46 years old. The footballer arrived at the legend’s home with a bouquet of flowers and his own shirt — photos were published by the Splash agency.

Read also: Famed boxer Ricky Hatton dies at 46

Foden, together with his partner Rebecca Cooke, visited Hatton’s house, where fans of the boxer had been bringing flowers and gifts to pay their respects. Phil left flowers of his own, as well as his signed jersey. In addition, he left a card with the message: “There’s only one Ricky Hatton. Rest in peace. Phil.”

“Phil came round very quietly — no fanfare, just to pay his respects. The whole family was bowled over by the gesture, and the manner that Phil did it. Ricky would have been so proud,” a source close to the Hatton family revealed.

It’s worth noting that Hatton was a huge Manchester City fan, so the club also did its best to honor the memory of their devoted supporter. Foden shared that the players dedicated their victory in the Manchester derby to him.