Lukaku has incurred the wrath of Inter fans

Inter Milan fans' organization Curva Nord has expressed its displeasure over the possible move of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku to Juventus.

"Someone who betrayed once can do it again. Not because he likes to do it, it's just in his nature.

Yes, Romelu, you betrayed us - those who supported you during a difficult period. We supported you when fans of your future team humiliated you.

You kissed the emblem that meant more than life to us, and now you are a corrupt mercenary who sells himself to the highest bidder. To be a champion, you have to be a real man. You are not. Farewell, disgraceful man," reads the Curva Nord statement.

Lukaku played for AC Milan on loan during the 2022/2023 season. He played 37 matches in different tournaments, scored 14 goals and made 7 assists.

The rights to the player owns Chelsea, the contract with which runs until June 2026.

The approximate value of the player of the Belgian national team, according to Transfermarkt, is 40 million euros.