RU RU
Main News Lukaku has incurred the wrath of Inter fans

Lukaku has incurred the wrath of Inter fans

Football news Today, 03:00
Lukaku has incurred the wrath of Inter fans Photo: Twitter of Inter

Inter Milan fans' organization Curva Nord has expressed its displeasure over the possible move of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku to Juventus.

"Someone who betrayed once can do it again. Not because he likes to do it, it's just in his nature.

Yes, Romelu, you betrayed us - those who supported you during a difficult period. We supported you when fans of your future team humiliated you.

You kissed the emblem that meant more than life to us, and now you are a corrupt mercenary who sells himself to the highest bidder. To be a champion, you have to be a real man. You are not. Farewell, disgraceful man," reads the Curva Nord statement.

Lukaku played for AC Milan on loan during the 2022/2023 season. He played 37 matches in different tournaments, scored 14 goals and made 7 assists.

The rights to the player owns Chelsea, the contract with which runs until June 2026.

The approximate value of the player of the Belgian national team, according to Transfermarkt, is 40 million euros.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Inter Serie A Italy
Popular news
Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona Football news Today, 11:28 Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona
Bayern won 27-0 Football news Yesterday, 16:42 Bayern won 27-0
Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club Football news 17 july 2023, 04:30 Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club
"Dynamo" Kyiv won a crushing victory in a friendly match Football news 16 july 2023, 14:17 "Dynamo" Kyiv won a crushing victory in a friendly match
Official: Lionel Messi joins American club Football news 15 july 2023, 15:06 Official: Lionel Messi joins American club
Arsenal complete record transfer Football news 15 july 2023, 14:15 Arsenal complete record transfer
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:55 AC Milan sign Dutch midfielder Football news Today, 12:42 Manchester United beat the French club Football news Today, 12:30 Ukrainian superboxer Usyk signed a contract with the UPL club Football news Today, 12:15 Shakhtar announced the transfer of the scandalous Brazilian defender Football news Today, 11:55 PSG announce return of Barcelona talent Football news Today, 11:43 Aubameyang close to joining Ligue 1 club Football news Today, 11:28 Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona Football news Today, 09:00 New Chelsea manager appreciates Mudryk's prospects Football news Today, 07:00 David Neres in the near future may again change the club Football news Today, 05:00 Inter Miami sign another ex-Barcelona player
Sport Predictions
Football Today Ludogorets vs Ballkani predictions and betting tips on July 19, 2023 Football Today Swift Hesperange vs Slovan Bratislava predictions and betting tips on July 19, 2023 Football Today Larne vs HJK predictions and betting tips on July 19, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Chelsea vs Wrexham 20 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for MLS Stars vs Arsenal 20 July 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Prediction for Birkirkara vs Maribor 20 July 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Prediction for Paide vs B-36 20 July 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Prediction for Milsami vs Panevezys 20 July 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Prediction for Honka vs Tobol 20 July 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Prediction for San Martin vs Velez 20 July 2023