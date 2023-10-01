Luis Enrique found the reason for another PSG failure

PSG coach Luis Enrique spoke about why his players failed to win the away match against Clermont (0:0) in Ligue 1.

In particular, the Spanish coach complained about the state of the lawn.

“The ball was constantly bouncing, which created problems in passing and finishing attacks. Clermont had chances to win the match and created several dangerous chances. At the same time, it seems to me that my team created more chances and were close to winning,” he said.

During the meeting with the outsider, the French champion made 21 shots and 10 of them were on target.

Luis Enrique believes that his players did everything possible to win, but were unable to “catch the rabbit”. The coach also added that each away match is accompanied by special problems for PSG.

“The thing is that the opponents are motivated, the atmosphere in the stadium is different. Let's hope the team does better in the next match against Newcastle in the Champions League, which is attracting a lot of interest,” he concluded.