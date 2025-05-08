Luis Enrique dismisses PSG exit rumors and emphasizes club unity

PSG head coach Luis Enrique has dismissed ongoing rumors about his possible departure from the club.

Details: Speaking after the match against Arsenal, he commented as follows.

Quote:

"I am very happy here at PSG, because together with Luis Campos and Nasser Al-Khelaifi we are building a team that our fans appreciate."

Enrique once again expressed his satisfaction, highlighting the unity of the club's management and their shared vision for the future.

Recent reports about negotiations between Luis Campos and Manchester United were described as "far from reality," with sources close to the club strongly denying such claims.

Emphasizing the cohesion between the management and the coaching staff, Enrique pointed out that PSG is living up to the expectations of both the board and the fans. Under his leadership, the club is striving for a dynamic and disciplined style of football, blending the development of young talents with world-class expertise.

Reminder: Gianluigi Donnarumma celebrated emotionally with the fans after yesterday's 2-1 victory over Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League semi-final.