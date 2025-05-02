Luis Díaz set to open contract talks with Liverpool
Football news Today, 13:13Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Getty Images
Liverpool have officially clinched the Premier League title, and several players are now looking to extend their deals with the club.
Details: According to Sky Sports, Colombian winger Luis Díaz is ready to begin negotiations with the Merseyside club for a new contract.
Previously, Díaz was long considered a top transfer target for Barcelona, but it appears that those at Camp Nou have accepted the unlikelihood of bringing him in.
Luis Díaz also remains on the radar of Saudi side Al-Nassr. The club continues to monitor the winger’s situation and already made an attempt to lure him during the winter transfer window.
Reminder: This season, the Colombian international has made 47 appearances, netting 16 goals and providing 8 assists.
