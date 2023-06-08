Lucescu received an offer to lead Ronaldo's club
Football news Today, 05:00
Photo: Dynamo Twitter
Mircea Lucescu, the coach of Dynamo Kiev, received an offer to lead Saudi Arabia's Al-Nasr.
Digi Sport reports that the Romanian coach was approached by representatives of the club late last week.
The source believes that Lucescu will not accept the offer because it is very far from his home and Saudi Arabia has difficult climatic conditions.
Interestingly, Lucescu recently refused to lead Fenerbahce.
