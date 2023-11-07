Lucescu can lead the Turkish top club

Former head coach of Dynamo Kyiv Mircea Lucescu is already actively looking for a new job.

According to Digi Sport, in the near future an experienced Romanian coach may receive a position in the Turkish Besiktas.

The source notes that the specialist has already held negotiations with the Turkish grandee. However, at this stage there is no information about what the parties agreed on.

As you know, Lucescu announced his resignation as head coach of Dynamo on November 3. The coach also announced the suspension of his career. The specialist worked with the Ukrainian team from 2020 to 2023.

In October, Beşiktaş dismissed head coach Şenol Güneş, after which Burak Yılmaz acted as coach.

The team is currently in fifth place in the Turkish Championship standings with 19 points. The Eagles are already 11 points behind the leading Galatasaray.

In the next round, Besiktas will play away against Istanbul.