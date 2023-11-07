RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Lucescu can lead the Turkish top club

Lucescu can lead the Turkish top club

Football news Today, 02:20
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Lucescu can lead the Turkish top club Photo: Twitter Dynamo Kyiv

Former head coach of Dynamo Kyiv Mircea Lucescu is already actively looking for a new job.

According to Digi Sport, in the near future an experienced Romanian coach may receive a position in the Turkish Besiktas.

The source notes that the specialist has already held negotiations with the Turkish grandee. However, at this stage there is no information about what the parties agreed on.

As you know, Lucescu announced his resignation as head coach of Dynamo on November 3. The coach also announced the suspension of his career. The specialist worked with the Ukrainian team from 2020 to 2023.

In October, Beşiktaş dismissed head coach Şenol Güneş, after which Burak Yılmaz acted as coach.

The team is currently in fifth place in the Turkish Championship standings with 19 points. The Eagles are already 11 points behind the leading Galatasaray.

In the next round, Besiktas will play away against Istanbul.

Related teams and leagues
Besiktas Super Lig Turkey
Popular news
Manchester City talent Rico Lewis names the player who helped him adapt Football news Today, 06:28 Manchester City talent Rico Lewis names the player who helped him adapt
Ibrahimovic returns to Milan Football news Today, 04:40 Ibrahimović returns to Milan
Messi was offered a salary of a billion euros Football news Today, 02:42 Messi was offered a salary of a billion euros
The worst has 4.8, the best has 9.5. Player ratings for the EPL super match Tottenham – Chelsea Football news Yesterday, 23:34 The worst has 4.8, the best has 9.5. Player ratings for the EPL super match Tottenham – Chelsea
Swiatek destroyed Pegula in the final of the WTA Finals 2023 and again became the first racket Tennis news Yesterday, 23:15 Swiatek destroyed Pegula in the final of the WTA Finals 2023 and again became the first racket
English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 11th round Football news Yesterday, 17:11 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 11th round
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:56 Pochettino complains about VAR Football news Today, 05:37 Milan fan stabbed before game against PSG Football news Today, 04:40 Ibrahimović returns to Milan Football news Today, 03:52 Polish national team players got drunk before the start of the 2023 Youth World Cup Football news Today, 03:44 "He's a really amazing guy". Szoboszlai remembered meeting Holland Football news Today, 03:33 Pochettino speaks out about Chelsea's crushing victory Football news Today, 02:42 Messi was offered a salary of a billion euros Football news Today, 02:29 Dembele reveals details of his departure from Barcelona Football news Today, 02:20 Lucescu can lead the Turkish top club Football news Today, 02:11 Messi spoke about retirement
Sport Predictions
Football Today Cape Town City vs Chippa United prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Shakhtar vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Porto vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Manchester City vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Milan vs PSG prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Lazio vs Feyenoord prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Red Star Belgrade vs Leipzig prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Atlético vs Celtic prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football 08 nov 2023 Melbourne City vs Buriram United prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023