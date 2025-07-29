Love. Kateryna Usyk shares incredibly romantic photos with her husband

Boxing superstar Oleksandr Usyk is enjoying a well-deserved vacation after his recent bout for the undisputed heavyweight world championship. The athlete is spending quality time with his family, and his wife Kateryna has given fans a glimpse into their holiday through a series of photos.

Kateryna posted several stunning black-and-white shots featuring the couple together. The images radiate tenderness and romance, looking every bit like scenes lifted from a romantic film.

The couple is vacationing in Spain with their children—their two daughters and two sons. After months apart due to Oleksandr's intense preparations for his crucial fight, the family is savoring every moment together.

For the record, Usyk secured victory over Daniel Dubois, becoming the undisputed heavyweight world champion for the third time. The Ukrainian dominated his opponent, finishing the fight with a knockout in the fifth round.