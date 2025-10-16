ES ES FR FR
Loss for Milan! Adrien Rabiot suffers injury and will be sidelined for at least a month

The player has been diagnosed with a soleus muscle injury
Football news Today, 12:55
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Milan midfielder Adrien Rabiot has sustained an injury while on duty with the French national team.

Details: According to Italian journalist Nicolò Schira, Rabiot underwent an MRI scan due to an issue with his left calf muscle, which was detected during the national team training camp.

The examination revealed a soleus muscle injury. The club's medical staff plans to reassess Rabiot's condition in about ten days.

The Frenchman is expected to be out for at least a month, which means he will definitely miss the Serie A matches against Fiorentina, Pisa, Atalanta, and most likely Roma as well.

This season, Rabiot has made five appearances for Milan, providing one assist.

Reminder: Juventus and Milan are set to battle for Bayern Munich centre-back Kim Min-jae.

