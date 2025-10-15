ES ES FR FR
Juventus and Milan set to compete for Bayern Munich centre-back

Clubs aim to strengthen their defense.
Football news Today, 15:53
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Two Italian top clubs are looking to bolster their back lines. AC Milan and Juventus are both interested in the same player.

Details: According to La Gazzetta dello Sport and Calciomercato.com, Bayern Munich centre-back Kim Min-jae has become a target for both Juventus and Milan. The player himself is also open to a move to Serie A. Juventus, having lost their centre-back Bremer, see Kim as the ideal replacement for the Bianconeri.

Milan attempted to secure the transfer of the Bayern defender during the summer, but negotiations fell through. The main obstacle for both Italian clubs is the player’s €9 million annual salary. Even if a loan deal were possible, it would still be very costly.

Reminder: Juventus hold Enzo Maresca’s work as Chelsea head coach in high regard and consider him a promising candidate to strengthen the club’s coaching staff in the future.

