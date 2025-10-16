Prediction on game Win SSC Napoli Odds: 1.75 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Saturday, October 18, as part of the 7th round of Serie A, Torino will host last season’s champions Napoli on their home turf. Read on for a detailed breakdown of both teams and a match prediction in this article.

Match preview

In addition to their league campaign, where after six rounds Torino sit in 16th place, they have also played two matches in the Coppa Italia: both times, they secured 1-0 wins—first against Modena, currently leading Serie B, and then against newly-promoted Pisa. As a result, Torino will face Roma in the Coppa Italia round of 16, a team they have already met this season.

In six matches under Marco Baroni, Torino have collected five points: after a humiliating 0-5 thrashing by Inter at the Giuseppe Meazza, they held Fiorentina to a goalless draw and snatched a 1-0 away victory over Roma. The team relied heavily on defense but made the most of their lone opportunity to score. This was followed by defeats to Atalanta (0-3) and Parma (1-2). In round six, Torino played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Lazio, conceding the third goal from the penalty spot in the 13th minute of stoppage time. Overall, Baroni’s side prefers a defensive approach, utilizing their pacey attackers to launch vertical counterattacks. Against weaker opponents, Torino are forced to control possession more often, which has negatively affected their attacking efficiency.

Napoli remain atop Serie A in the 2025/26 season: after six games, Antonio Conte’s squad have amassed 15 points and lead the standings, level with Roma but ahead on goal difference. Their five victories came against Sassuolo (2-0), Cagliari (1-0), Fiorentina (3-1), Pisa (3-2), and Genoa (2-1). The only defeat was away to Milan, where the Rossoneri scored twice by the 30th minute and then shut up shop defensively. Despite De Bruyne’s penalty goal, Milan’s backline held firm, and Conte’s side left with a 1-2 loss.

Additionally, the Neapolitans are competing in the Champions League, where after two rounds they have collected three points: in their opening match, they lost away to Manchester City (0-2), failing to create any real danger for the Citizens. In their second fixture, Sporting came to town: it was a closely contested and entertaining match, but the De Bruyne-Højlund partnership proved decisive as Napoli claimed a 2-1 victory.

Probable lineups

Torino: Israel; Coco, Maripan, Masina; Lazaro, Casadei, Asllani, Biraghi; Ngonge, Vlasic; Simeone

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Beukema, Jesus, Olivera; Lobotka; Politano, Anguissa, De Bruyne, McTominay; Hojlund

Match facts and head-to-head

In the last five meetings, Napoli have claimed three wins, with one draw and one victory for Torino

Torino have won just one of their six Serie A matches this season

Napoli have yet to draw this season: six wins and two defeats

Prediction

Torino are always a threat at home and most of their points come from matches in Turin. Nevertheless, Napoli are under pressure to win, as the title race is fierce and even the smallest slip-up could cost them the championship. My prediction: Napoli to win at 1.75