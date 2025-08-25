Long live the new king! Angola national team crowned AfroBasket 2025 champions

A historic moment for Angola.

Details: Yesterday, the final showdown determined the winner of AfroBasket 2025. Battling for gold were the national teams of Angola and Mali.

Angola’s victory was nothing short of dominant, with a final scoreline of 70-43.

The first quarter went to Angola, 14-10. In the second period, Angola extended their lead with an 18-10 run, and the third and fourth quarters completely sealed Mali’s fate—19-11 and 19-12, both in favor of Angola.

The tournament’s MVP was Childe Dundão from Angola, who plays for local club Atlético Petróleos de Luanda. This marks Angola’s 12th championship title, but their first since 2013.

The bronze medal went to Senegal, who defeated Cameroon with an emphatic 98-72 scoreline.

