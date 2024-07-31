Léon Marchand has set a new Olympic record in the 200-meter butterfly swimming event

French swimmer Léon Marchand continues to collect accolades at the Olympics. On Wednesday, July 31, the final of the 200-meter butterfly event took place.

Marchand clinched victory with a time of 1:51.21 minutes, setting a new Olympic record for the 200-meter butterfly. Notably, Hungarian swimmer Kristóf Milák secured second place, while Canadian Ilya Kharun claimed third.

ET DE DEUX 🥇🥇



2e titre olympique pour notre crack Léon Marchand qui s’impose sur le 200m papillon 🙌#AllezLesBleus #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/VFcCThET1s — Equipe France (@EquipeFRA) July 31, 2024

Additionally, Léon Marchand won a gold medal in the 400-meter individual medley at the 2024 Games. He finished first with a time of 4:02.95 minutes, breaking the 16-year-old record previously held by the legendary American Michael Phelps.

Furthermore, it’s worth mentioning that Simone Biles has won her eighth Olympic medal and fifth gold. This marks her 38th medal from major tournaments, including World Championships and the Olympics, a record unmatched by any other gymnast.