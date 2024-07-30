The USA triumphed in the team gymnastics competition. Simone Biles secured her fifth Olympic gold

The final of the team gymnastics competition at the 2024 Olympics took place on Tuesday, July 30.

The United States team, composed of Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, and Katelyn Rivers, emerged victorious with a score of 171.296 points. They outperformed the Italian team, which scored 165.494 points, and the Brazilian team, which earned 164.497 points.

In addition to the USA's championship, it is noteworthy that Simone Biles secured her eighth Olympic medal and her fifth gold. This marks her 38th medal from major tournaments, including World Championships and Olympics, a record where Biles stands unrivaled.

Moreover, cameras captured rapper Snoop Dogg's reaction, who humorously responded to Simone Biles' performance in the final.