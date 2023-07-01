Loftus-Cheek addressed the Chelsea fans

AC Milan new signing Ruben Loftus-Cheek has addressed to the Chelsea fans.

He has played for the London club since 2004 and has played 155 games for the Blues' first team.

"I joined Chelsea when I was eight years old, and there was nothing more joyful than playing for this club at a professional level after graduating from the academy.

It's hard to say goodbye to so many people who helped me develop as a player and as a person. This is where I grew from a boy to a man.

"Playing for Chelsea has always been a dream of mine and I will never forget all the accomplishments I have experienced with the team over the years," Loftus-Cheek wrote on social media.