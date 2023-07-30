Liverpool win a resounding victory in a friendly match

In a friendly match, Liverpool secured a resounding victory over Leicester with a score of 4-0.

Darwin Nunez opened the scoring for Liverpool in the 30th minute. A few minutes later, Bobby Clark increased the lead for the Merseyside club. In the 38th minute, Diogo Jota extended the lead further. In the middle of the second half, Ben Dauk scored the fourth goal.

Liverpool England - Leicester England - 4:0 (3:0)

Goals: Nunez, 30 - 1:0, Clark, 35 - 2:0, Diogo Jota, 38 - 3:0, Dauk, 64 - 4:0

Liverpool: Kelleher (Alisson, 61), Alexander-Arnold (Gomez, 46), Van Dijk (Kouansea, 46; Frauendorf, 86), Konate (Matip, 46), Robertson (Tsimikas, 46), MacAllister (Soboslai, 46; Scanlon, 80), Jones (Elliott, 46), Clark (McConnell, 46), Salah (Dauk, 46), Diogo Jota (Dias, 46), Nunez (Gakpo, 46).

Leicester: Hermansen, Castagne (Justin, 72), Vestergaard, Doyle, Ricardo Pereira, Ndidi, Winks (Choudhury, 76), Dewsbury-Hall, Albrighton (Marsal, 60), Macatir, Daka (Iheanacho, 72).

It's worth noting that in the previous season, Liverpool finished in fifth place in the Premier League standings, while Leicester finished in 18th place and was relegated to the Championship.