Liverpool wanted to buy the Newcastle player

After failed attempts to buy Moises Caicedo and Roméo Lavia, Liverpool wanted to buy Newcastle player Bruno Guimaraes, AS reports.

After last season, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp started cleaning up the team. The club has sold almost all midfield players - Fabinho, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Milner have all left the team. It is clear that they needed a replacement.

Liverpool signed two good players in the center of the field – McAllister and Szoboszlai. However, it was necessary to replace Fabinho. The Reds wanted to sign Brighton's Moises Caicedo and Southampton's Roméo Lavia. Both players from Liverpool were intercepted by another Premier League club, Chelsea.

The Reds have reportedly made a £100m bid for Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes. However, the "magpies" refused to sell their player, due to the fact that their team has to play in the Champions League. Bruno should become one of the key players in the project.

Also, as journalist Fabrizio Romano reported, Newcastle offered their midfielder a new contract. Over the past ten days, the parties have made positive progress. It remains to agree on the last details.